A change of heart before UP polls for Mayawati: No statues, parks this time if elected

For BSP supremo Mayawati, who was nurturing dreams to come to power in next year's assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, it appeared to be a case of 'once bitten twice shy'.

Indicating a change of heart, Mayawati, on Tuesday, declared that she would not build memorials, statues or parks if her party returned to power in the state after the 2022 assembly elections. The polls are due to be held in March next year.

''I will focus on the development of the state if the BSP forms the next government... the government will not construct memorials, parks or statues this time,'' Mayawati said while addressing the 'Prabuddh Sammelan' (Brahmin Sammelan) in Lucknow.

''Our efforts will be to change the face of UP not to build statues or parks,'' she remarked.

The BSP supremo had, in her previous stint (2007-2012), got several memorials and parks constructed after 'Dalit icons in the state capital of Lucknow and other parts of the state despite widespread criticisms.

She had also got her own statues installed at the memorials and parks.

According to the official sources, her government had spent over Rs 1,400 crore on the memorials, statues and parks.

Mayawati appeared to admit that her decision to build the memorials and statues backfired and her party was routed in the subsequent elections in the state.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the BSP could secure only 19 of the 403 seats.

Her party's strength in the assembly was reduced to seven after a dozen of her MLAs either defected to the other parties or were expelled.

