Issues which concern nation are not taken up by judiciary on urgent basis, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Saturday alleged that the issues which concern the nation are not taken up on an urgent basis by the judiciary and that casts a doubt on its independence.

Sibal said that the Supreme Court has "failed to take up cases which should have been heard urgently", adding that pleas relating to abrogation of Article 370 provisions, demonitisation and issues relating to the coronavirus pandemic were not being immediately looked into.

"Very important matters are not heard by the courts in a timely manner and these are the reasons that there exists a perception that the judiciary is not independent," Sibal said at a webinar organised by advocate J Ravindran on the topic 'Independence of Judiciary'.

"The higher judiciary gives great credence to what the state says and it is not the liberal court as the constitution framers wanted it to be," Sibal said.

The former union minister said that the courts should be the custodian of the rights of the marginalised.

"The state is such a powerful entity, it cannot be disturbed. In fact, it's so powerful, it can disturb citizens. Judges must have a liberal attitude to protect the ones at the bottom of the ladder," Sibal said.

He said the apex court should play a proactive role in ensuring the protection of constitutional values and ensuring rights of the citizens.

Sibal also expressed dissatisfaction over the role of the Bar and alleged that they were not fulfilling their duty in upholding the independence of the judiciary.