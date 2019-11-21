It's politics, this keeps happening: Priyanka on SPG

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2019, 20:01pm ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2019, 20:01pm ist
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI Photo)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday dubbed the removal of SPG cover from the Gandhi family part of politics which keeps happening.

Talking to reporters at the party headquarters here, she also said the country's economy is in a "bad state" and there is a "severe slowdown", to which the Congress has been drawing the government's attention, and the Centre must do something about it.

To reporters' query on removal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover from the Gandhi family, the Congress leader simply replied, "It's politics and this keeps happening." 

