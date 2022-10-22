Nadda, Shah holds meeting with Rajasthan BJP leaders

J P Nadda, Amit Shah holds meeting with Rajasthan BJP leaders

After the meeting of the core committee, Nadda held a separate meeting with senior leaders

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 22 2022, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 08:45 ist
BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the leaders of the Rajasthan BJP Core Committee to outline the strategy for the state assembly polls and cornering the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state.

In the meeting convened at the party's national headquarters on Friday, party's national organisation general secretary B L Santosh, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Gulabchand Kataria, state president Satish Punia, state in-charge Arun Singh, state organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar, Om Prakash Mathur, state co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, besides other members of the state Core Committee were also present.

Also Read — BJP leader dubs Kejriwal 'anti-Hindu' over firecracker ban in Delhi

Apart from conversations on cornering the Gehlot government on its fourth anniversary, party leaders also discussed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the state.

The leaders of the state were asked during the meeting to resolve the issue of factionalism within the party and come united to corner the Ashok Gehlot government.

After the meeting of the core committee, Nadda held a separate meeting with senior leaders. This followed a third meeting of the state office bearers, where implementation of the decisions taken in the core committee and the upcoming strategy were discussed.

With Mallikarjun Kharge assuming the post of Congress President, it is expected that the grand old party can take a big decision regarding Rajasthan. No matter, which side - Ashok Gehlot or Sachin Pilot, would be favoured by the party high command, it is definite that it would create a ruckus in the Rajasthan Congress and thus in such a situation, BJP does not want to leave any stone unturned for its preparations.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Amit Shah
J P Nadda
BJP
Ashok Gehlot
Congress
India Politics
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan

DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan

When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo

When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo

Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport

Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport

Cartoons that speak for themselves 

Cartoons that speak for themselves 

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

A walk through the bold new world of genetic research

A walk through the bold new world of genetic research

 