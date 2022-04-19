J P Nadda meets Rajasthan BJP leaders, asks them to 'stay united'

Facing infighting within the party's Rajasthan unit, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Tuesday held extended meetings with leaders in Delhi.

Nadda met the party top brass including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Satish Punia, Rajendra Rathore, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Arun Singh, among others to set its house in order in the election-going state.

Sources in the party said that the leaders decided at length about the programmes that the party will carry out in the state. The leaders decided that booth, mandal and district level programmes will be starting soon. “At least two programmes monthly will be taken up in every district,” said a leader in the know.

At the meeting, decisions on the coordination of campaigning were taken, and a coordination committee will soon be decided. Leaders were asked to keep the heat on the Congress government in the state over the communal violence in the Karauli incident.

Rajasthan, which heads to the polls in December 2023, is one of the last states where the Congress has a government.

The BJP high command, sources said, has passed on the message to the state unit to iron out differences. Differences between the state BJP unit have emerged over the name of the chief ministerial candidate. Despite having huge numbers of supporters, a section of senior leaders want Vasundhara Raje to step aside. While the party’s parliamentary board is set to decide the face of the CM, it is possible that Raje will emerge as a likely choice.

