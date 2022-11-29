Jagan has no right to rule, says TDP after SC transfers Vivekananda murder case trial to CBI court in Hyderabad

Opposition TDP said that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy “has no right to continue in power any longer,” after the Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred the trial in the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case from Kadapa to a special CBI court in Hyderabad.

In March 2019, ahead of the general and AP state elections, Vivekananda, brother of late CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Jagan, was found brutally murdered in his Pulivendula house under mysterious circumstances.

Pulivendula in Kadapa is the YSR family bastion.

In March 2020, the Andhra Pradesh high court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, based on a petition of Dr Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of Vivekananda and cousin of Jagan.

The motive of the murder and the culprits is still not established.

The apex court order now is after reviewing Dr Narreddy petition for a free, fair and fast progress in the case.

Reacting to SC order, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, “Own uncle's murder case trial has been transferred to neighboring state, when you are in the CM chair. What a shame, Jagan Reddy!”

“Baabai (uncle's) murder case to another state … son (nephew) to go to Chanchalguda jail,” tweeted Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary.

The TDP has been alleging the role, knowledge of Jagan in the murder and accusing the ruling YSRCP of attempts to derail the probe, first by Andhra Pradesh police’s Special Investigation Team and later the CBI.

“Jagan Reddy's futile efforts got exposed with the SC order in the murder case of his paternal uncle,” said TDP politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao.

"How can Jagan, who could not protect the fundamental rights of petitioners, his close relatives, in this case, protect the rights of state's people," Bonda said while stating that Jagan has no right to continue in the CM seat any longer.

The former MLA said that a dispute over the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat has claimed the life of Vivekananda Reddy.