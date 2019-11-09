'Jai Shri Ram' slogans reverberated in SC complex

"Jai Shri Ram, Jai Jai Ram" slogans reverberated in the Supreme Court complex as Sadhus and pro-Hindu activists celebrated the judgement on Ayodhya dispute by blowing conch shell and praising Lord Rama on Saturday.

Despite holiday for the Apex Court, the court complex was brimming with advocates, journalists and general public since early Saturday morning.

Two-hour before the doors of the Court Hall 1 chaired by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi opened for scheduled 10.30 am pronouncement of the judgement, a large number of advocates and journalists had already gathered there.

In the melee, a few journalists and advocates were able to enter the room while most of them were forced to stay outside due to a space crunch.

Soon after when Justice Gogoi started reading the judgement, anxiety was visible on the faces of advocates and litigants about the final outcome.

As the Chief Justice concluded reading the judgement, advocates representing litigants mostly All India Hindu Mahasabha and Ram Lalla rushed towards journalists to give their reactions.

As the mediapersons jostled to get their bites outside the main complex of the top court, there was virtually a stampede-like situation.

More than 500 journalists representing print, electronic and online media, both from domestic and international media houses, gathered to cover the event.

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, national president of All India Hindu Mahasabha, not only blow a conch shell but also danced with his followers.

Big Boss fame Swami Om arrived at the Supreme Court early in the morning and had a field day chatting with the electronic media. Several other Sadhus also obliged the media that jostled for reactions.