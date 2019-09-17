Jaishankar attacks Pakistan, says it should act normal

Attacking Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India has a "unique challenge" from one neighbour who needs to act normal and take action against cross-border terrorism.

Addressing his first press conference after assuming the office in the Modi 2.0 government in May, Jaishankar, while presenting the ministry's work in the first 100 days, also said one of the key achievements of the government in this period has been a strong connection between national security and foreign policy goals.

He said Indian voice is now heard much more on a global stage, be it at G20 summit or at climate conferences.

The minister said India's narrative on issues like cross-border terrorism and abrogation of Article 370 has been articulated to a global audience.

In an obvious reference to Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "We have a unique challenge from one neighbour and that would remain a challenge so until that neighbour becomes a normal neighbour and acts against cross-border terrorism."

"Beyond a point, don't worry too much about what people will say on Kashmir. There is complete predictability about my position. My position has been clear since 1972 and my position is not going to change. At the end of the day, it is my issue. On my issue, my position has prevailed and will prevail," the external affairs minister said.

He was replying to questions on Pakistan's attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue and concerns expressed by some foreign leaders on human rights condition in Kashmir.

He also emphasised that countries develop a reputation, Jaishankar recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Afghanistan about "information technology" vs "international terrorism'' and how IT has two different meanings, in a reference to India, which is known for its IT professional, and Pakistan.

Jaishankar said that the "trajectory" of the relationship between India and the US has been "upwards" amid various administrations in Washington, be it Bush, Obama and now Trump.

Responding to a question on commerce, he said the trade problem between the two countries is "normal".

Jaishankar said in partnership with the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed events in San Jose in 2015 and Madison Square in New York in 2014, and the September 22 event at Houston will be the third.

He said the Indo-US relations are in very good health.