Javadekar puts his foot in mouth with Wayanad comments

As the Congress party and the BJP engaged in a slugfest after Pakistan in a petition to UN quoted Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Kashmir, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar drew an analogy of Wayanad Parliamentary Lok Sabha seat, which has substantial Muslim and Christian population to target the Congress leader.

Training guns at Gandhi, Javadekar wondered whether the Congress leader’s mindset changed after having won from Wayanad. He also wondered how far vote bank politics will go.

When asked what he meant to say and what is the problem with Wayanad, he tried to wriggle out, saying, “There is nothing wrong with Wayanad. What is wrong is with the representative from Wayanad.”

Rahul Gandhi had contested from two Parliamentary seats-Amethi and Wayanad in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While he won from Wayanad, he lost from his family pocketborough Amethi.

When Congress had declared Rahul’s candidature from Wayanad, many BJP leaders have raised questions on his choice of the constituency, which has nearly 50% of minority population, Muslims being around 29% of it.

Congress was quick to react. “Would the Misinformation Minister Prakash Javdekar care to explain what he means when he says 'Wayanad se jeete toh soch bhi badli?,” the party tweeted.