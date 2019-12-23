J'khand poll results verdict against NRC, CAA: Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 23 2019, 17:30pm ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2019, 17:30pm ist

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Jharkhand Assembly poll results appeared to be a verdict against the NRC and CAA.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said BJP leaders had "aggressively" campaigned in the last two phases of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, raising the issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"So it appears that the people of at least one state have conclusively given their verdict that they do not want it (CAA and NRC)," he said at a press conference here.

Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Hemant Soren for the poll victory and said the BJP's electoral loss meant that its government did not perform well in Jharkhand. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Arvind Kejriwal
JMM
National Register of Citizens
Jharkhand
Assembly Elections 2019
Comments (+)
 