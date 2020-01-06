JNU violence: BJP blames it on 'forces of anarchy'

As massive controversy started within a day after the violence in JNU, with the BJP on Monday blaming “forces of anarchy” for the violence, alluding to Opposition parties while the ABVP washed its hands off the entire episode.

Speaking at the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of ‘The Delhi CycleWalk’ in New Delhi, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah while “strongly condemning” the violence on JNU campus said, “this is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint.”

He also sort of disapproved of politics in the campuses and said Universities should remain places of learning and education.

As videos surfaced of some members from ABVP with the masked men, quick came the counter from the other side. There was also a video clip of ABVPs' role in the attack on Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav.

Latching on to a different video clip, which claimed that the President of JNUSU Aishee Ghosh (injured in the violence) is seen with masked men inside JNU, the ABVP said, “the President of JNUSU and leader of the masked Left thugs Aishe Ghosh can be seen making an appearance and leading the Red Goons. Any doubt left as to who really were the masked goons spreading terror on JNU campus?”

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi posted pictures of injured ABVP members and said, “What you see is not what is. Reality lost in propaganda. Falsity found in pictures. ABVP students were lynched by Cong-Left combine when seeking registration of next semester. Let’s call out this selective bigotry and outrage.”

Another video clip surfaced on Twitter through which it was claimed that the clash was triggered by students associated with Left parties who bashed up ABVP members when they were facilitating admission process as students from Left parties wanted to cancel admission process in JNU.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted a video and commented “Listen listen... Leftist hoodlums not letting students register. They are beating up students, teachers and anyone who doesn’t agree with them. What you have on the other side are ‘professional activists’ backing Leftist goons”.

On Monday, he posted fresh tweets, saying, ”There is a motley group of Left-leaning activists drawn from art, literature and Bollywood, lapsed academicians and failed politicians, who can’t win a municipal poll but are ideological mercenaries. Backed by opposition parties, they are the ones fomenting trouble on campuses.”