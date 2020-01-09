JNU violence 'officially sponsored goondaism': Cong

Protesters sit next to placards and banners at a demonstration against India’s new citizenship law and against an attack on the students and teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in New Delhi in January 9, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the violence in JNU was "officially sponsored goondaism" and demanded that those behind it must be identified and arrested immediately.

The Congress also demands that Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar should resign to bring peace to the varsity campus, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

A group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on Sunday night, prompting the university administration to call in the police.

At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Monday.

