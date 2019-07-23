Kashmir mediation: Uproar in Parl over Trump's remarks

Parliament on Tuesday witnessed Opposition protests over refusal of their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on US President Donald Trump's "mediator" remarks with Rajya Sabha witnessing a boycott in the afternoon.

Opposition MPs raised the issue in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as soon as both started the proceedings at 11 am. While the Lok Sabha witnessed the Opposition MPs walking out during the Zero Hour, in Rajya Sabha, the protest continued till around 3 pm before they walked out and later announced a "boycott" of the proceedings for the day.

Soon after Rajya Sabha met at 11 am, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that he was disallowing the notices by Congress Deputy Leader Anand Sharma and CPI floor leader D Raja seeking suspension of business to discuss Trump's remarks but allowed them to raise it during Zero Hour.

Sharma said since Parliament is in session and considering that the comments were made by the President of the world's most powerful nation to the prime minister of another country, Modi should come to the House and clarify on the issue.

Raja said the country wants to know whether there was any change in India's position on third-party mediation on Kashmir issue.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded saying that no such conversation between Modi and Trump took place as the US President claimed. Not satisfied by Jaishankar's statement, Opposition demanded that Modi should come to the House and clarify.

As Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu went ahead with Zero Hour, Opposition upped the ante, leading to the adjournment.

In Lok Sabha, the Opposition walked out, demanding Modi's statement on Trump's remarks. Congress' Manish Tewari said that since the statement of Trump is serious, the prime minister himself should clarify.

Trinamool Congress' Saugata Roy said it was in contravention to the position held by India, as he rejected any clarification by Jaishankar on the issue.

Home Minister Amit Shah then requested the Speaker to allow Jaishankar to repeat the statement, as it was essential that people hear him clearly.