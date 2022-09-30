Kharge joins Cong prez race with blessings from Gandhis

Kharge enters Congress president race with blessings from Gandhis

A staunch Gandhi family loyalist, Kharge got the backing of the central leadership after Ashok Gehlot bowed out of the race

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2022, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 11:51 ist
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will file nomination for Congress president election on Friday afternoon, setting the stage for an electoral battle for supremacy in the party with senior party leader Shashi Tharoor.

Digvijaya Singh pulled out of the race, making the contest for the top Congress post a direct one between Tharoor and Kharge.

Track latest developments in Congress presidential election here

Singh called on Kharge at his residence on Friday morning. 

A staunch Gandhi family loyalist, Kharge (80) got the backing of the central leadership after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot bowed out of the race, taking moral responsibility for the Jaipur ‘rebellion’.

Also Read — Rajasthan govt will fall if Pilot at the helm: Gehlot

The top leader from Karnataka was being considered as a possible candidate with the support of Gandhi family for some time but Gehlot was initially preferred. Party chief Sonia Gandhi herself had urged Gehlot in August to take a leadership role in Delhi by succeeding her.

Kharge's nomination also comes on a day Congress's ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka

It is to be seen whether Kharge will resign from the post of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha before he files his nomination.

With the Congress leadership adamant on the 'one person, one post' norm adopted in Udaipur Conclave in May this year, the party will have to find a replacement for Kharge if he is elected to the party president post. 

In such a scenario, the leadership is likely to choose an MP from North India or another region as Kharge belongs to South India. Digvijaya Singh or Mukul Wasnik could be considered for the post, while there are also senior leaders like P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
Delhi
Shashi Tharoor
Ashok Gehlot
Sonia Gandhi
Indian Politics
Bharat Jodo Yatra

What's Brewing

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Three things Indian healthcare needs

DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

Is liberal democracy dying?

Is liberal democracy dying?

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

 