L-G playing dirty politics: CM on DCW chief harassment

L-G playing dirty politics, says CM Arvind Kejriwal after DCW chief harassment

Kejriwal claimed the L-G had called a series of meetings with government officials despite having no powers to do so

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 20 2023, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 12:34 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that L-G V K Saxena was playing dirty politics rather than taking steps to improve the law-and-order situation of the city.

His remarks came a day after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged she was molested by a drunk man while she was on an inspection at night, and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS here with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window.

Also Read — 'Low level of discourse': Saxena on 'Who is L-G' remark

Amid a growing tussle between the two sides, Kejriwal claimed the L-G had called a series of meetings with government officials despite having no powers to do so.

"Law and order situation fast deteriorating in Delhi. The L-G, rather than taking steps to improve it, is busy playing dirty politics. He has called a series of meetings of Delhi government officers today, which he has no powers to do, to further meddle and interfere in an elected government's functioning," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Along with the tweet, he tagged a media report of the Thursday incident involving Maliwal.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
V K Saxena
Delhi Commission for Women
Swati Maliwal
AIIMS

What's Brewing

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

 