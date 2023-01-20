L-G playing dirty politics, says CM Arvind Kejriwal after DCW chief harassment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that L-G V K Saxena was playing dirty politics rather than taking steps to improve the law-and-order situation of the city.

His remarks came a day after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged she was molested by a drunk man while she was on an inspection at night, and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS here with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window.

Amid a growing tussle between the two sides, Kejriwal claimed the L-G had called a series of meetings with government officials despite having no powers to do so.

"Law and order situation fast deteriorating in Delhi. The L-G, rather than taking steps to improve it, is busy playing dirty politics. He has called a series of meetings of Delhi government officers today, which he has no powers to do, to further meddle and interfere in an elected government's functioning," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Law n order situation fast deteriorating in Del. LG, rather than taking steps to improve it, busy playing dirty politics. He has called series of meetings of Del govt officers today, which he has no powers to do, to further meddle and interfere in elected govt’s functioning pic.twitter.com/bdcz0oqkpY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 20, 2023

Along with the tweet, he tagged a media report of the Thursday incident involving Maliwal.