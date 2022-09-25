Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar meet Sonia Gandhi, discuss Opposition unity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav met Congress President Sonia Gandhi here on Sunday evening to discuss the contours of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting came hours after a section of senior Opposition leaders attended a rally organised by INLD to celebrate late Devi Lal’s birth anniversary where the Congress was not invited.

The deliberations between the top leaders assume significance as it is seen as a part of an attempt to reconcile differences certain regional parties have with their traditional rival Congress. At INLD’s rally in Fatehabad, Nitish made it clear there is a need for united fight and all non-BJP parties, including the Congress, should come together.

After the meeting with Sonia, Nitish told reporters, “we both held discussions with Sonia Gandhi. We have to unite and work together for the country's progress. They have their party president elections after which she will speak.”

Lalu said, “we need to remove the BJP and have to save the country. For that, we all have to come together in the way we removed the BJP in Bihar. We have had talks with Sonia Gandhi. She asked us to meet again after 10-12 days once the Congress gets a new president.”