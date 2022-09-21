India Political Updates Live: Will persuade Rahul Gandhi to contest for Cong Prez polls, says Ashok Gehlot

'PM Modi was right, it is not time for war': French PM
New York, USA | Indian PM Modi was right when he said that time is not for war, not for revenge against the west or for opposing the west against east. It is time for our sovereign equal states to cope together with challenges we face: French President Emmanuel Macron at #UNGApic.twitter.com/HJBZJELhEF
Sachin Pilot joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' today
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says he will visit Kochi to persuade Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra there, to contest for post of party president
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its 14th day from Kochi