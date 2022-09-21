India Political Updates Live: Will persuade Rahul Gandhi to contest for Cong Prez polls, says Ashok Gehlot

  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 08:03 ist
  • 08:02

    Sachin Pilot joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' today

  • 07:57

    'PM Modi was right, it is not time for war': French PM

  • 07:34

    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says he will visit Kochi to persuade Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra there, to contest for post of party president

  • 07:34

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its 14th day from Kochi