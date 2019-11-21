LS: Supriyo sings to claim steps taken for cleaner air

Union minister Babul Supriyo belted out a few lines of the popular Bollywood song 'Hawa ke sath sath, ghata ke sang sang' in Lok Sabha on Thursday to drive home the point that the government is taking steps for "cleaner" air.

Supriyo, who is a playback singer, said the government is trying to clean up the air so that everyone can sing this song from the movie "Seeta Aur Geeta".

The minister intervened in a discussion on "Air Pollution and Climate Change" when BJP's Sunita Duggal expressed concerns over air pollution and remarked that in the coming days perhaps Bollywood would stop making songs on fresh air and greenery.

She mentioned two songs - 'Jab Chali Thandi Hawa' and Pakistani singer Hassan Jahangir's 'Hawa hawa aye hawa' - while flagging concerns over deteriorating air quality.

Duggal wondered if the air remains polluted like this, how will Bollywood make such songs in the future.

She said several members in the House including Hema Malini and Babul Supriyo comes from the film industry.