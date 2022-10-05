Dussehra Rally Live: Bal Thackeray's daughter-in-law Smita and his grandson Nihar at Eknath Shinde's rally
updated: Oct 05 2022, 19:15 ist
The two warring factions of the Shiv Sena - led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde - are hosting Dussehra rallies in the Shivaji Park and BKC Ground respectively today. Who will turn out to be more popular? Follow DH live to find out!
19:13
Both Smita Thackeray and Nihar Thackeray had separately met Shinde earlier and extended support
19:11
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray reaches Shivaji Park, pays tributes to the memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray
19:07
Daughter-in-law of Bal Thackeray Smita Thackeray seen along with Bal Thackeray's grandson Nihar Thackeray at Eknath Shinde's rally, as per media reports
18:59
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reach the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, where he will address his rebel Shiv Sena camp's first Dusshera rally
18:48
Mumbai police on toes for Shiv Sena factions' Dussehra rallies in BKC and Shivaji Park
The Mumbai police are keeping a close vigil at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and the Shivaji Park ground in Dadar, the venues where Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray will address the rallies of their respective Shiv Sena factions, officials said on Wednesday.
At the BKC venue, around 2,000 police personnel, including Deputy Commissioners of Police and Additional Commissioners of Police, have been deployed. The traffic police have made parking arrangements inside the Kalina University campus, a senior official said. At the Shivaji Park venue, around 1,000 police personnel, including some in plain clothes, are keeping a vigil. - PTI.
18:40
Routes of some Mumbai civic transport-run buses changed due to Dussehra rallies
More than a dozen bus routes of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were changed and several roads in Dadar and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) closed for traffic due to Dussehra rallies organised by rival Shiv Sena factions in the metropolis on Wednesday.
The BEST civic undertaking, through its Twitter handle, informed that buses usually operating on the BKC main road, which has been closed for traffic since afternoon, have been diverted via Diamond Market between Bharat Nagar and MTNL in the business district. - PTI.
18:19
'Whoever becomes my heir will be my son', tweets Eknath Shinde in dig at Thackerays
Ahead of his Dussehra rally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday tweeted a couplet by famous Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, which said that whosoever is his heir will be his son and not vice versa.
Both factions of the Shiv Sena - Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde - will host their rallies at Shivaji Park and BKC respectively from 7 PM today
17:51
2 MPs, 5 MLAs from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction likely to join the rebel camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
17:39
Watch Eknath Shinde's Dussehra rally live here
17:38
Watch Uddhav Thackeray's Dussehra rally live here
17:37
All eyes on Mumbai as Shiv Sena factions prepare for Dussehra rallies
For the first time since the Shiv Sena's inception 56 years ago, two Dussehra rallies will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening by the party's rival factions -- led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray -- in what is being billed as a show of strength by both camps after a change in government in June.
