Maharashtra: Tussle amidst MVA over big five portfolios

As the government formation in Maharashtra spilt over to New Year, a massive tussle us underway between the three allies of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi for the big five portfolios.

The Home, Revenue, Finance, Urban Development and Housing are considered the big five ministries.

There are too many claimants among the three parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - for the top portfolios and besides that, the three parties are also facing problems from senior leaders who are not included in the council-of-ministers.

Thackeray refused to comment on portfolio allocation.

His deputy and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar requested to announce the portfolios as early as possible.

There seem to be more issues within the Shiv Sena and Congress over portfolios.

As far as portfolio allocation was concerned, that was undertaken last month, the Shiv Sena has got ministries of Home, Urban Development, Environment, Water Supply & Sanitation, Soil & Water Conservation, Tourism, Public Works (Public Enterprises), Parliamentary Affairs, Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Industries, Mining, Higher & Technical Education, Sports & Youth Affairs, Agriculture, Employment Guarantee Scheme, Horticulture, Transport, Marathi Language, Cultural Affairs, Protocol, Earthquake Rehabilitation, Ports and Salt Land development.

The NCP got the portfolios of Rural Development, Water Resources & Command Area Development, Social Justice & Special Assistance, State Excise, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Food & Drug Administration, Finance & Planning, Housing, Public Health, Cooperation & Marketing, Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection, Labour and Minorities Development.

Congress has been allocated Revenue, Energy, Non-Conventional Energy, Medical Education, School Education, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Public Works (excluding Public Undertakings), Tribal Development, Women & Child Development, Textiles, Relief & Rehabilitation, Other Backward Classes, Social & Educational Backward Classes, Notified Tribes, Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes Welfare.

The NCP is demanding the Home portfolio and it has claimants like Pawar, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh and Dilip Walse-Patil.

The Congress has got the Revenue and MPCC President Balasaheb Thorat was allocated the ministry. However, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, who was sworn in a Cabinet minister, wants an important portfolio. Chavan reportedly was keen on Revenue, Agriculture or Industries. While Revenue is with his party colleague, Agriculture and Industries are with Shiv Sena. Even Rural Development is with Shiv Sena and Water Resources with NCP. Chavan may have to settle for Public Works (excluding Public Undertakings).