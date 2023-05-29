BJP looted people in 9 years of Modi govt, says Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of 'looting' people in nine years of Modi govt

With Prime Minister Modi completing nine years in office, the Congress had asked him nine questions last week on various issues

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2023, 13:04 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 13:09 ist
Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took a dig at the government over the completion of nine years in office, accusing it of "looting" people's earnings through "deadly inflation" while making "arrogant claims" about it.

The BJP-led government at the Centre completed nine years in office on May 26. It has highlighted the achievements of nine years of the NDA government and said the country has witnessed "all-round development and inclusive growth" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: New Parliament building cannot compensate lack of parliamentary democracy

Attacking the government in a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, "With deadly inflation in nine years, BJP looted the public's earnings! GST impacted everything important, spoiled the budget, made life difficult!"

"Arrogant claims -- 'inflation is not visible' or 'we do not eat this expensive thing at all'. Journey from 'Acche Din' to 'Amrit Kaal', due to inflation, the amount of public loot has increased!" Kharge said.

With Prime Minister Modi completing nine years in office, the Congress had asked him nine questions last week on issues such as rising prices, unemployment and farmers' income, and demanded an apology for the "betrayal" during his tenure.

The Opposition party had also said that the government should mark the day of its anniversary as 'Maafi Diwas'.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Congress
Narendra Modi
Mallikarjun Kharge

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

The name's Bond 

The name's Bond 

DH Toon | Twist in destiny

DH Toon | Twist in destiny

 