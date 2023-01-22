Mallikarjun Kharge gives Modi govt an 'F for Fail' on education front

Kharge gives Centre an 'F for Fail' on education front

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 22 2023, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 16:24 ist
Kharge cited a report that said that reading ability of standard 3 children in the rural schools in the country had seen an alarming dip as only 20.5 per cent of children could read a Class 2 textbook. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that the Central government had failed in the education front.

"Modi Govt's Report Card on 'Education' also earns an 'F' for Fail! Students in Std III who can read Std III textbooks declined to 20 per cent in 2022 from 25 per cent in 2014 Students in Std V who can read Std II textbooks declined to 42.8 per cent in 2022 from 50 per cent in 2014," Kharge said in his tweet on Sunday.

Kharge cited a report that said that reading ability of standard 3 children in the rural schools in the country had seen an alarming dip as only 20.5 per cent of children could read a Class 2 textbook.

Also Read | Want Delhi govt schools to be world’s best, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

The report said the ability to read has shown a fall of nearly seven percentage points in 2022 as compared to 2018 in which 27.5 per cent Class 3 children could read a Class 2 textbook.

The reading ability of children has fallen even below the 2012 level when 21.4 per cent of Class 3 students could read Class 2 textbooks.

The 2022 report also mentions a fall in children's ability to do basic mathematics and only 25.9 per cent Class 3 children could do basic arithmetics as compared to 28.2 per cent in 2018.

