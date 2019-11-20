Mamata again takes veiled pot shot at AIMIM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday once again launched a veiled attack on AIMIM alleging some leaders from Hyderabad are coming to the state with “money bags” in a bid to convince the minority community that they will fight for their rights.

Speaking at a government program in Mushidabad district the Chief Minister said that these leaders from outside Bengal can never fight for the rights of minorities as they are the “biggest allies” of BJP.

“Some leaders from Hyderabad are coming here with money bags and holding meetings. They are saying they will fight for you (minority community). But how will they fight for you? You ( AIMIM) are the biggest allies of BJP,” said Banerjee.

This is her second veiled attack on the AIMIM in the last three days. The Chief Minister on Monday said at a public meeting in Cooch Behar district that people of Bengal should not listen to “extremist elements” among minorities based in Hyderabad.

Her remarks drew a sharp retort from AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi who said that Banerjee should first explain how BJP won 18 seats in Bengal and why Muslims in Bengal are ranked worst in terms of human development indicators.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that she will not allow NRC to be conducted in Bengal. Her comments come on a day when Home Minister Amit Shah said that NRC will be conducted across the country.

“ There are some people who are trying to create trouble in Bengal in the name of conducting NRC here. Let me make it clear I will never allow NRC to be held in Bengal as long as I am here,” said Banerjee.

She also said that no one can take away the citizenship of those living in Bengal and turn them into refugees.