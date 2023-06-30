Manipur CM N Biren Singh to not resign after supporters tear resignation letter

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has decided not to resign, respecting the sentiments of the people and a large crowd that had blocked his convoy enroute to Raj Bhawan, senior minister Govindas Konthoujam told a crowd on Friday afternoon.

The crowd, including a large number of women, even tore apart the resignation letter which the CM was carrying to Raj Bhawan at around 2.30 pm. The crowd had gathered in front of the CM's official residence at Imphal and had blocked the convoy in which Singh was trying to travel to Raj Bhawan, situated about 200-meters away.

VIDEO | Supporters of Manipur CM N Biren Singh block road urging him not to resign. pic.twitter.com/jAZYne5Gvt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2023

Subsequently, the CM himself clarified that he would not be resigning.

At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 30, 2023

Television channels showed the torn resignation letter which Biren had signed for submission to Governor Anusuiya Uikey.



A photo of the torn resignation latter. Credit: Special Arrangement



Earlier, Singh had convened a meeting of cabinet ministers at his residence at around 8 am, in which he announced his decision to quit.

A news report published in a prominent English daily in Manipur triggered a buzz about Singh's resignation on Friday, mainly due to his alleged failure to stop violence.

The news report published in the Sangai Express said that Singh received several calls from New Delhi on Thursday in which he was offered the option to put in his papers or the Centre would take over the administration.

The report, however, said there was no official confirmation about the possibility of Singh's resignation.

"He is likely to resign today," a senior official in Manipur, who is close to Singh, told DH on Friday morning.

The report came two days after Uikey visited New Delhi and separately met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, besides others and apprised them about the situation in Manipur and the steps taken to restore peace.

The drama unfolded amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the violence-hit state. Gandhi also met the Governor around noon.

The CM has been drawing flak from Opposition parties as well as from leaders within his party. Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, who is from Manipur, was among the prominent leaders who openly alleged that the state government had failed to maintain law and order.

The minister made the allegation after his residence in Imphal was burnt down by miscreants. Many organizations, including the Congress, too have demanded Singh's removal and imposition of President's Rule.

However, sources within BJP said that the strong protest on Friday suggested Biren's popularity, particularly among the majority Meiteis.

The 62-year-old Biren took oath as Manipur CM for the second term last year after BJP won absolute majority in the state for the first time.