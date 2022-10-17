Sisodia claims CBI probe to stop his Gujarat campaign

Manish Sisodia claims CBI probe to prevent him from campaigning in Gujarat

Several AAP leaders, including party MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, were present at his home

  • Oct 17 2022, 11:34 ist
Sisodia is set to appear before the CBI for questioning at 11 am in connection with alleged irregularities in implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of his questioning by the CBI in the excise policy matter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that the case against him was "fake" and linked the development with campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat

While extending support to his deputy, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said Sisodia was going to be arrested in a bid to stop him from campaigning in Gujarat.

At his Mathura Road residence, Sisodia sought blessings of his mother as he prepared to leave for the CBI office.

Several AAP leaders, including party MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, were present at his home.

In a series of tweets, Sisodia said, "A completely fake case has been prepared against me. Nothing was found in the raid at my residence, search of my bank lockers and enquiries made at my village. It is a totally fake case."

Sisodia is set to appear before the CBI for questioning at 11 am  in connection with alleged irregularities in implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22.

The Delhi deputy chief minister, who also holds the excise portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is one of the main accused in the FIR registered in the matter by the CBI.

Kejriwal also termed the case against his deputy as "fake".

"Nothing was found in the raid at the residence of Manish and his bank locker. The case against him is totally fake. He had to go to Gujarat for campaigning that's why he is being arrested but the campaigning will not stop. Every person in Gujarat is campaigning for the AAP in Gujarat," Kejriwal tweeted.

Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujarat, saying campaigning in the state will not stop even after he goes to jail.

Every Gujarati has awakened now and everyone there is campaigning for good schools, hospitals, jobs and electricity, Sisodia said and added the upcoming polls in Gujarat will be a "movement".

