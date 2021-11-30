Mayawati promises to 'take care' of all castes if voted to power

Mayawati promises to 'take care' of all castes

Mayawati slammed the BJP for attempting to deprive the weaker sections of benefits of reservation and not agreeing to caste census

Lucknow,
  • Nov 30 2021, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 14:41 ist
Mayawati. Credit: PTI file photo

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Tuesday promised to 'take care' of all the sections of society, including the OBCs.

Addressing a press conference here, Mayawati said that she had convened a meeting of the Muslim and Jats and asked them to bring their communities in the BSP fold.

"I want to make it clear that we will contest all 403 seats on our own and there will be no alliances. If we form government again like we did in 2007, I assure you that we will take care of all communities, including the Muslim minorities, OBCs and Dalits," she said. She added that there was a sense of fear and insecurity among the Muslims.

Mayawati further slammed the BJP governments for attempting to deprive the weaker sections of the benefits of reservation and not agreeing to caste census.

The BSP president further said that her party's focus this time would be on winning all the 86 reserved Assembly seats.

In 2017, the BSP could win only two of the 86 seats while the BJP won 70 seats.

