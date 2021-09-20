Channi's appointment 'electoral stunt': Mayawati

Mayawati terms Congress' choice of Dalit CM in Punjab 'electoral stunt'

'The reality is that Congress as well as other political parties think of Dalits only in times of crisis', she quipped

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow ,
  • Sep 20 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 19:27 ist
Mayawati cautioned Dalits against supporting the grand old party.. Credit: PTI Photo

Apparently wary of Congress' possible attempt to make a dent into her scheduled caste (SC) vote bank in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday termed anointment of Charanjit Singh Channi — who hails from Dalit community — as the chief minister of Punjab an 'electoral stunt'.

Speaking to reporters here, Mayawati said that the Congress had made a Dalit the CM of Punjab with the hope of garnering the votes of the community and cautioned 'Dalits' against supporting the grand old party.

''It is nothing but an electoral stunt....Congress never did anything good for the Dalits....it turned to the community as it is now in difficulty in the state (Punjab),'' she said.

Also Read | Congress plays Dalit card in Punjab with eye on UP, Uttarakhand

Sources in the BSP said that Congress might try to woo the SC community in the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand through Channi.

Sources also said that Mayawati had instructed her party leaders to reach out to the community leaders in different parts of UP and ensure that the Congress' attempt to make a dent into her vote bank did not succeed.

A senior UP Congress leader here hinted that the party would publicise its decision to make a Dalit the CM of Punjab.

''Congress has always taken up the issues of the Dalits.....Mayawati has used the community as a vote bank....Channi's anointment will certainly be part of our election campaign in UP,'' said the Congress leader while speaking to DH here.

