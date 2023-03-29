'Mera ghar apka ghar': Digvijaya Singh offers his residence to Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi, who was served a notice to vacate the government bungalow in Delhi post his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, can stay in his residence.
Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the entire country is like a family for Gandhi who has a "liberal heart".
“For people like you having a liberal heart, the entire country is your family. The feeling of Vasudhaiva kutumubakam (universe as a family) is the basic character of our country,” Singh tweeted with hashtag #MeraGharApkaGhar.
Also Read — Plea challenging Rahul Gandhi's conviction ready, to be moved soon
“Rahul ji my house is your house and I welcome you. I will consider myself lucky if you come and stay," he said.
Singh has an official residence in New Delhi.
Gandhi was on Monday asked to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as the Wayanad MP after his conviction in a criminal defamation case by a court last week.
The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took this decision following which the secretariat of the House wrote to the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting
Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water
10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra
T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction
How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet
Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?
Climate action ever more urgent
Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals
Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral
Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens