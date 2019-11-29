'Missionaries of Charity converting people in J'khand'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 29 2019, 20:23pm ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2019, 20:34pm ist
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Photo by PTI

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday accused the Missionaries of Charity, an organization established by Mother Teresa, of indulging in religious conversions and illegally sending children for adoption abroad.

He also demanded that the CBI probe the matter.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Dubey claimed like Missionaries of Charity, there are other organizations active in his state of Jharkhand that is also indulging in conversion.

They also receive foreign funding, he further claims.

"These (the Missionaries of Charity) people they adopt children and then send them abroad. They also get funding under the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act). In the face of it, they try to show that their work is for medical purposes. Conversion is also taking place" he alleged.

"This matter should also be probed by the CBI," he said. 

 

