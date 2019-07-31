Mobile game to inspire youth join IAF launched

Seeking to give youth a "realistic feel of the Air Force" and inspire them to join the ranks, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief B S Dhanoa on Wednesday launched a new android and iOS-based game themed on various aerial combats and missions including airstrikes undertaken by the IAF.

The 3D game, titled Indian Air Force: A Cut Above will let the Indian youth know more about the IAF, and motivate them to take it up as a challenging and exhilarating career option, the Air Chief Marshal said launching the mobile game application here at the National Bal Bhavan.

He inaugurated a facilitation-cum-publicity pavilion of the IAF set up at the National Bal Bhavan.

"You have to lead people by examples and also inspire them to be ready to make supreme sacrifices for the nation. This new facilitation-cum-publicity pavilion and the IAF-themed mobile game have been designed to raise awareness among the youth like you, about the IAF, and inspire them to take up career in the Air Force," the IAF chief said while addressing a huge gathering of students at the event.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who was present on the occasion, also exhorted students to consider joining the Indian armed forces and serve the nation.

"The pavilion will shape dreams of students to become pilots in the IAF," the minister said.

The IAF had earlier launched an android and iOS-based game—'Guardians of the Skies'—in 2014, which saw over a million downloads

A senior IAF official said, the newly launched game, an upgraded platform with new technology, has a total of 10 missions with each of the missions having three sub-missions.

"The various missions, include, airstrikes, air-to-air refuelling, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Also, career navigator, and augmented reality sections are available, which will give a realistic feel of the IAF's assets to the user," the officer said.

The 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above' highlights various missions and air combat scenarios undertaken by the IAF in an appealing manner so as to help immerse the player with a "having been there" sensation.