Modi govt attacking rights of SC/ST: Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja

In the backdrop of an apex court ruling that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments or promotions, the Haryana Congress on Sunday held a protest, accusing the Narendra Modi government of attacking rights of the STs/SCs and OBCs.

The Supreme Court had given the judgment last week, upholding the contention of the Uttarakand BJP government.

The protest was led by state Congress president Kumari Selja, who alleged that the Constitution of the country and its principles were "constantly under attack" by the BJP government.

"Once again, the BJP has attacked the fundamental right of reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward classes," she said during the protest in Yamunanagar, a party release said here.

The Rajya Sabha MP also accused the BJP and the RSS of "conspiracy to end reservation".

"They have betrayed the people who belong to the SC, ST and backward classes," she said, slamming the BJP government.