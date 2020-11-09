Modi govt destroyed countless homes due to ‘deliberate’ lockdown, demonetisation: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Modi government of destroying countless homes due to the ‘deliberate’ lockdown and demonetisation.

He tagged a news report of a 19-year-old Telangana girl who took her own life, citing financial stress on the family due to the lockdown.

"My condolences to the family members of the girl in this very sad moment. The BJP government destroyed countless homes due to the deliberate demonetisation and countrywide lockdown. This is the truth," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Aishwarya, a second year student of Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women in Delhi, was found hanging at her hometown in Telangana on November 2.

She was allegedly worried about pursuing education in view of the poor financial condition of her family, police said.