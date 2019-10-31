Modi’s tea-seller claim is childish: Mevani

Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mevani mocked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tea-seller claim terming it a childish behaviour and his 100th joke.

Speaking to reporters here Mevani said, "I don't know whether Modi sold tea at railway station, but he is selling the country."

"The economy has slowed considerably, the country is facing rampant unemployment, NREGA and health schemes have failed at the implementation level. Modi has no answer for all ills the country is suffering. He is trying to divert the attention of people with emotional issues," the Dalit leader who represents Vadgam constituency in Gujarat, alleged.

Replying to a specific query, Mevani said, "There is a conspiracy to remove Tipu Sultan off textbooks. The BJP is trying to sow seeds of dissension between the Hindus and the Muslims. The saffron party is out to destroy the pluralistic society," he said.