Modi, Shah creating Hindu-Muslim conflict, says Kanhaiya Kumar

Kumar said the CAA will snatch people's citizenship, rather than granting it to them

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Jan 29 2020, 15:31pm ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 15:37pm ist
"Through the CAA, the government is adding fuel to the fire, which is already raging in the country," he alleged. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating a conflict between Hindu and Muslim communities in the country, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar has said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was adding fuel to the fire.

He was speaking at a rally held on Tuesday at Pathri in Parbhani district of Maharashtra against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). It was organised by NCP MLC Abdullah Durrani.

"Modi and Shah used to create conflicts between Hindus and Muslims during the Gujarat elections. Now they are adopting the same strategy in the country," Kumar alleged.

Citizens should keep the religious conflicts aside and question the present government about unemployment and the poor state of the economy, he said.

"Through the CAA, the government is adding fuel to the fire, which is already raging in the country," he alleged.

When anyone questions the government about the problems existing in the country, it in turn asks him about his citizenship, the former JNUSU leader alleged.

