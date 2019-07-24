MP CM dares BJP to bring no-trust motion

A day after the fall of the JDS-Congress coalition in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday expressed confidence that his government will last full five years because “our MLAs are not purchasable”.

The chief minister dared the BJP to bring in no-trust move in the house. His challenge followed leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava’s claim that the BJP can topple the Congress government in 24 hours.

"Hamare oopar wale number 1 ya number 2 ka aadesh hua to 24 ghante bhi aapki sarkar nahi chalegi". (If our number 1 or number 2 give instructions, your government wouldn't last even 24 hours), Bhargava had claimed. Responding to this, the chief minister replied that "Aapke oopar wale number 1 aur 2 samajhdar hain, isliye aadesh nahi de rahe hain.” (Your number 1 and 2 are sensible enough to restrain from giving such instructions).

“You may bring in no-confidence motion if you wish. It will prove whether we are in majority or minority”, the chief minister dared the leader of Opposition.

Addressing the house over a motion to call attention, the chief minister said his political career is unblemished. The leader of Opposition interrupted the chief minister and claimed that days of the Kamal Nath government were numbered. Congress members raised a ruckus over this and alleged that the BJP was attempting to buy MLAs to topple the government. The chief minister assured the treasury bench that Congress MLAs are not purchasable.

Amid the uproar, N P Prajapati, the speaker adjourned the proceedings for five minutes.

In the 230-member assembly, the Congress has 114 seats and BJP has 109. Kamal Nath formed the government with the help of four independents, two SP and one BSP MLA.

On Tuesday, Bhargava had said that the situation of Madhya Pradesh government is much worse than that of Karnataka.

However, upon being asked whether the BJP is ready to stake a claim for government, Bhargava said," We will follow the direction of our party's high command. We are not desperate to form the government."