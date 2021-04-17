'PM should cancel rallies in light of Covid-19 surge'

Narendra Modi should cancel political rallies in light of Covid-19 surge: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot stated that the virus is spreading rapidly among the youth too

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 17 2021, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 19:37 ist
He said Modi should make regular contact with the Chief Ministers of the states to know the situation. Credit: PTI Photo

Expressing concern over the spread of Covid-19 infections across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Prime Minister should stop his political programmes and rallies.

Read more: Ten states form nearly 80% of India's new Covid-19 cases

“The Covid situation has become dangerous across the country. Now, this virus is spreading rapidly among the youth and children as well. The Prime Minister should now stop his political programmes, rallies and road shows,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

He said that like before, PM Narendra Modi should make regular contact with the Chief Ministers of the states to know the situation. 

