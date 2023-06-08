NCP to protest BJP leader's 'Aurangzeb' tweet for Pawar

NCP to protest against BJP leader's 'Aurangzeb' tweet for Sharad Pawar

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the BJP leader must delete the tweet in 24 hours

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 08 2023, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 21:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday said it would protest with a "jail bharo andolan" against a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Lok Sabha member Nilesh Rane terming Sharad Pawar as Aurangzeb.

Also Read | Posters, posts on Tipu Sultan, Aurangzeb: Violence not in line with Maha culture, says Sharad Pawar

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Rane must delete the tweet in 24 hours, while BJP national president JP Nadda and state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule should clarify if they agree with Rane.

The BJP and Rane must apologise to the people of Maharashtra for the tweet, he added, adding his party would protest with a "jail bharo andolan" at MRA Marg police station in south Mumbai at 11am on Friday.

Pawar was invited to inaugurate Narayan Rane's hospital in Sindhudurg while the latter's son calls the NCP chief Aurangzeb, Tapase pointed out. Nilesh Rane has tried to polarise people, Tapase said, while another party spokesperson Clyde Crasto sought action from Twitter over the "malicious" tweet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Maharashtra
NCP
Sharad Pawar
Aurangzeb

Related videos

What's Brewing

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 