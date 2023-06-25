'Never have I seen a liar like Modi', says Siddaramaiah in Maharashtra's Sangli

Accusing the BJP and the Sangh-Parivar of trying to divide people, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked Congress leaders and workers to go to every nook and corner of India and expose their designs and bring back the Congress to power.

Siddaramaiah said that the Constitution and the nation's democracy are under threat because of the BJP.

The veteran Congressman also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of being a “big liar” and asked 'achhe din ka kya hua' (where are the good days?).

"In my 40-year political career, I have not seen a prime minister who lies like Modi. In 2014, he campaigned, promising to deposit Rs 15 lakh into people's bank accounts, generating two crore jobs and bringing 'acche din' (good days). Achhe din ka kya hua?," Siddaramaiah said.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah junks ‘vaastu’, enters office through door facing south

“During the Karnataka assembly elections, I and (Deputy Chief Minister) D K Shivakumar traveled to every nook and corner of the state and explained to people the BJP’s designs and its corruption…this has to be repeated (during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections ahead),” Siddaramaiah said in Sangli, after being felicitated by the Maharashtra Congress.

“The BJP and Sangh-Parivar are trying to divide people on the basis of religion, region, caste, and language,” he said in his address in Kannada, which was translated into Marathi. “The politics of hate and commission do not work,” he added.

He also slammed the Centre for intentionally depriving Karnataka of access to low-cost rice supplies through the Food Corporation of India, which is affecting the Congress government's 'Anna Bhagya' scheme in the state. The scheme is intended to provide an additional 5 kilos of rice for BPL families.