Nitish Kumar wishes PM Narendra Modi on 70th birthday

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Sep 17 2020, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 14:24 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday.

Apart from Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai and other NDA leaders in Bihar wished good health and long life to the Prime Minister.

"Greetings to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish for his good health and long life," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

As part of the celebrations on the Prime Minister's birthday, the state BJP doctors' cell has organised a health camp at the party office, BJP media in-charge Pankaj Singh said.

PM Narendra Modi marks his 70th birthday today; wishes pour in from all corners

Also, a blood donation camp will be organised by the Patna unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the saffron party's youth wing, at Sahitya Sammelan Bhawan here. It will be inaugurated by state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, Singh said.

BJP Minority Morcha national president Abdul Rasheed Ansari will offer 'chadar' at Mazar Sharif near Patna High Court, praying for the Prime Minister's long and healthy life, he added.

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

