Nitish wanted to become President, got angry when BJP refused: Sushil Modi

'Nitish wanted Prez post, got angry when BJP refused'

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Aug 10 2022, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 19:09 ist
Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wanted to become the vice president and he dumped the BJP after the party failed to accommodate his ambitions.

The former deputy CM’s charge was rebutted by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, national president of Kumar’s JD(U), who also mocked Modi as a leader “abandoned by the roadside” by his own party as a “punishment” for “close relations he had with Nitish Kumar.”

Nitish Kumar
JD(U)
BJP
Sushil Modi
Bihar
Indian Politics
India News

