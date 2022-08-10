'Nitish wanted VP post, got angry when BJP refused'

Nitish wanted to become Vice President, got angry when BJP refused: Sushil Modi

Nitish Kumar broke his alliance with NDA on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Aug 10 2022, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 07:36 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wanted to become the vice president and he dumped the BJP after the party failed to accommodate his ambitions.

The former deputy CM’s charge was rebutted by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, national president of Kumar’s JD(U), who also mocked Modi as a leader “abandoned by the roadside” by his own party as a “punishment” for “close relations he had with Nitish Kumar.”

