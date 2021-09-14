No one should use such language: JD(U) on UP CM's 'Abba Jaan' remark

Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) on Tuesday found fault with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Abba Jaan' remark, saying no one should use such language at a time the NDA ally is getting ready to fight the Assembly polls alone if it cannot enter into a seat sharing arrangement with the BJP-led coalition in the state.

JD(U) National president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lallan Singh, said leaders and political parties should be careful in their language.

"We should be careful in the use of language. India is everybody's country. It is the country of Hindus as well as that of Christians, Muslims and others. That is why we say there is unity in diversity in this country. Nobody should use such language," he told a press conference.

Singh, also a Lok Sabha MP, was responding to a question on Adityanath's repeated statements in public gatherings that those who say 'Abba Jaan' used to get ration meant for the poor but now everyone benefited equally from development under his administration. Adityanath's choice of words is aimed at portraying Muslims as beneficiaries of "appeasement politics" and an attempt at polarisation, as the state is heading to Assembly polls early next year.

The Munger MP also found fault with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's remark on the "Biharisation of Jharkhand", saying any citizen is free to go anywhere in the country and do jobs.

Singh's remarks came even as the HD(U) is getting ready to fight the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh either alone or in alliance with the BJP-led NDA in the state. In 2017, JD(U) did not contest the polls in the state while it polled 0.01% votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In Manipur too, he added, JD(U) will contest alone if the seat sharing talks go nowhere.

Indicating its resolve to make its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh, the party is planning to hold its National Executive in Lucknow in November in which Kumar will be present. Later, the JD(U) will hold a meeting of its national office bearers in Manipur, where it has a good presence.

The JD(U) has taken divergent stands with the BJP on caste census and Pegasus in recent times. JD(U) is also apparently upset with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving a second slot for the party in his Cabinet. Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha had also recently countered the claim that 14.6 million water connections were provided in the state by the Centre saying it was actually given by the JD(U)-led administration.

Amid demands from the patry cadre to go alone in upcoming Assembly elections, Singh said the party would hold talks for seat sharing in both UP and Manipur, where it has a "robust" organisation and if not does not happen, then the party will fight it alone. Singh made it clear that JD(U) will not enter into any negotiations with any other party, if its talks with BJP fail.

On the possibility of Kumar attending the birth anniversary of late Devi Lal organised by his son and INLD patriarch On Prakash Chautala, Singh said the Chief Minister would not be able to travel to Haryana, as he has to be based in Patna to lead the Covid-19 preparations. Instead, he said, JD(U) National General Secretary K C Tyagi will attend.

Asked whether the decision was taken because the meeting was pitched as one intended to check the possibility of a Third Front, he said the JD(U) has been invited to a function related to the late former Deputy Prime Minister and they are not part of efforts for "any second, third or fourth front".