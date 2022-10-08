No party has ideology, intention, strength to fight BJP: J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday claimed no other party in the country has the "ideology, intention and strength" to fight the might of the saffron party, which is "on the rise".

Addressing a party workers' meet here after inaugurating the new office of the Assam BJP, Nadda asserted that his party is fighting against all the "family-led parties" in every state.

"No party has the ideology, intention, and strength to fight the BJP. No party can organise such a large public rally as what BJP is doing with only its workers' meet. Nobody can stop this party," he added.

BJP Assam president Bhabesh Kalita had on Thursday announced that around 40,000-45,000 booth workers would assemble at Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara to listen to their leaders.

Giving examples of dozens of states and Union Territories like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, Nadda said, "We are fighting against family-oriented parties everywhere."

He also mentioned Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Odisha and YSR Congress of Andhra Pradesh in the list of family-run parties although these two had earlier supported several decisions of the NDA government in Parliament.

Nadda claimed that the Narendra Modi government brought Assam and Northeast into the mainstream, whereas the Centre during the Congress tenure had looked down on anyone from the region going to meet them as "someone from a different land".

"Modi started Act East Policy and the Assam government under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma implemented the development projects. The picture of Assam and Northeast is changed today," he added.

The region was once known for bandhs, agitation, insurgency, bomb blasts, and dead bodies, but peace has returned to the Northeast due to the "visionary leadership" of Modi, Nadda asserted.

BJP is the only national party that enjoys mass following as it is a party with principles and values, Nadda claimed after inaugurating the party's new state office here.

The BJP has grown from strength to strength due to the hard work, dedication, thoughts, values, and principles of its founding fathers and the determination of the party cadre to follow the same, Nadda said.

“We have over 300 MPs in the Lok Sabha, 1,053 MLAs, 170 mayors, and thousands of ward and panchayat members across the country and our aim is to continue to work and strengthen the party with the help of 'karyakartas' (workers) and 'karyalays' (offices),” the BJP president said.