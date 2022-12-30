No plan to return to Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

No plan to return to Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad said attempts were made by Congress leaders to create a sense of uncertainty within his party cadres

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 30 2022, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 19:47 ist
Ghulam Nabi Azad. Credit: PTI file photo

Senior politician and chief of the newly-formed Democratic Progressive Azad Party Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said there was no move to return to Congress with which he had snapped his 52-year-old association earlier this year.

Talking to PTI, the veteran politician who has been former Union minister and chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said reports suggesting his return to the grad old party are planted by some vested leaders in the Congress and there was no truth in them.

"I have never spoken to any Congress leader and neither has anyone called me. So I wonder why these kinds of stories are planted in the media," Azad said.

Azad said these attempts were made by the Congress leaders to create a sense of uncertainty within his party cadres and to demoralise them.

"Come whatever may, we will emerge stronger," he said.

Azad, who has served as leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, said "I have not indulged in any mudslinging with anyone. Whatever I had to say, I made it clear in my resignation letter. After this I am on my own path to serve the people who have given me their trust."

Asked whether he would be joining the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters Jammu and Kashmir next month, Azad said "I have no such plan. My hands are full with my own work."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

 