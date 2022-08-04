'Not afraid of Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi on ED's action in National Herald case

With the Enforcement Directorate moving at a fast pace in the National Herald case, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he is "not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" and will "not be intimidated" by central agencies as "truth cannot be barricaded".

His comments came as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was asked by the ED to be present in Herald House so that the agency could conduct searches at the Young Indian Ltd's office, which it could do it two days ago owing to the absence of a senior person involved with the company. The ED resumed the searches in the presence of Kharge.

Also Read | Congress steps up attack on government after Herald House seal, gives multiple notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha also witnessed high decibel protest by the Congress, which was supported by Opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress, as Kharge told the House that he was being summoned by the ED in the midst of Parliament proceedings.

The ED on Wednesday sealed the office of Young Indian in Herald House here, and the Delhi Police barricaded the Congress headquarters and the residences of Rahul and Congress Sonia Gandhi.

"This is an attempt to intimidate. They think if pressure is put on us we will keep silent. We will not be intimidated. We will not be scared. We will not be scared of the Prime Minister. Do whatever you want to do. I am not afraid of the Prime Minister," Rahul told reporters in Parliament.

Referring to the ED sealing the premises of Young Indian, he said, "they may do whatever they want. It does not matter. I will continue to work to protect the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country. I will continue to do my work whatever they may do."

"We won't be silenced. We will stand against whatModi-ji, Amit Shah-ji are doing in this country, against democracy, no matter what they do," he said.

He later tweeted, "truth cannot be barricaded. Do whatever you want, I am not afraid of the Prime Minister, I will always work in the interest of the country. Listen and understand!"

In Rajya Sabha, Kharge said that he has received the summons and he does not want to avoid appearing before them. "But the question is whether it was proper?...It appears that it is purposely done to demoralise, intimidate and finish us," he said.

Also Read | Enforcement Directorate seals National Herald office in Delhi

Leader of House Piyush Goyal countered it saying the ED was following procedure and one should follow it. "Unlike the UPA government that interfered in the functioning of law enforcement agencies, the NDA government does not interfere. These charges are completely baseless," he said.

Lok Sabha too witnessed protests leading to adjournment soon after the afternoon session started. Congress MPs rushed into the Well protesting against the ED action whenever the House assembled for business.

In the morning session, some Congress MPs, including Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, displayed posters. Last week while revoking the suspension of four Congress MLAs, Speaker Om Birla said that MPs should not display posters in the House.