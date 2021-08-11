Oppn meets to evolve strategy on Pegasus, other issues

Oppn leaders meet to evolve strategy on Pegasus, other issues

The Lok Sabha functioned normally for the first time on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2021, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 12:04 ist
Leaders of Opposition parties during a meeting at Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday. Credit: PTI Photo

Opposition leaders from various parties, including the Congress, the DMK and the Trinamool Congress, met on Wednesday to evolve a joint strategy on the Pegasus snooping row and other issues.

About 14 parties were represented at the meeting held in the chamber of the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, opposition sources said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also attended the discussions.

Also read: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid Opposition uproar

The parties whose leaders were present at the meeting also included the Samajwadi Party, the Shiv Sena, the National Conference, the NCP, CPM, RJD, CPI,  IUML,  RSP, VCK,and  the LJD.

Besides, Punjab MPs from the Congress and the Akali Dal staged a protest in the Parliament complex in support of farmers seeking a repeal of the new agri laws.

The Lok Sabha functioned normally for the first time on Tuesday when members of the opposition participated in the discussion on the Constitution Amendment bill to allow states to have their own lists of OBCs.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus snooping issue and have been disrupting the proceedings of the House for the past three weeks in support of their demand. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pegasus
India News
Congress
Indian Politics
BJP
Mallikarjun Kharge

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

 