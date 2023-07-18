Opposition alliance decides to name itself 'INDIA'

Opposition alliance decides to name itself 'INDIA'

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties met in Bengaluru to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2023, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 16:23 ist
Opposition parties' meet in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

The Opposition grouping has named itself 'INDIA' – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance – a leader who attended the meeting said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of 26 parties here. "INDIA finalised," a senior Opposition leader told DH.

Earlier, some sections had reservations about giving a name to the alliance. The meeting was attended by top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar, among others.

Also read | 'Family first, nation nothing': PM Modi's scathing attack at Opposition

"Chak De! INDIA," tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien even as the meeting was underway.

 

Congress chief Kharge said, "Together, we are in government in 11 states today."

"The BJP did not get 303 seats by itself. It used the votes of its allies and came to power and then discarded them. The BJP President and their leaders are running from state-to-state to patch up with their old allies. They are scared that the unity they see here will result in their defeat next year," he said.

Every institution is being turned into a weapon against the Opposition, he alleged. "Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect democracy, secularism and social justice. Let us resolve to take India back to the path of progress, welfare and true democracy" he said.

Congress
BJP
Indian Politics
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

