Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue on March 15

Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday decided to take out a protest march from Parliament House to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the issue of the Adani Group's alleged stock manipulation.

The leaders met at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, in Parliament House complex, to coordinate their joint strategy on the issue.

The protest march will begin at 12:30 pm Wednesday from Parliament House and MPs from several opposition parties will take part, party sources said.

The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling proceedings of Parliament over their demand.

US short seller Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Adani group was "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud", and used offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices.

The Adani Group had denied the allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India".

The Trinamool Congress separately staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Parliament complex over the LPG price hike, with TMC MPs raising slogans against Prime Minister Modi and demanding answers from the government.