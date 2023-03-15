Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue

Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue on March 15

The Oppn has been demanding a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling parliamentary proceedings over the alleged scam

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 15 2023, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 11:50 ist
Opposition MPs in a meeting at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chambers in Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday decided to take out a protest march from Parliament House to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the issue of the Adani Group's alleged stock manipulation.

The leaders met at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, in Parliament House complex, to coordinate their joint strategy on the issue.

The protest march will begin at 12:30 pm Wednesday from Parliament House and MPs from several opposition parties will take part, party sources said.

Also Read | Congress questions DRI's handling of cases involving Adani companies

The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling proceedings of Parliament over their demand.

US short seller Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Adani group was "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud", and used offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices.

The Adani Group had denied the allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India".

The Trinamool Congress separately staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Parliament complex over the LPG price hike, with TMC MPs raising slogans against Prime Minister Modi and demanding answers from the government.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
TMC 
ED
Adani Group
Trinamool Congress
Enforcement Directorate
Hindenburg Research
Hindenburg Adani report

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Why cyber scammers remain at large

Why cyber scammers remain at large

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Italian govt limits parental rights of gay couples

Italian govt limits parental rights of gay couples

Online health research rising among patients in B'luru

Online health research rising among patients in B'luru

 