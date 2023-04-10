Over 2,000 attacks by BJP workers, five deaths since the election results: CPI(M) in Tripura

The Opposition CPI (M) in Tripura on Monday alleged that BJP workers carried out 2,016 incidents of violence since March 2 when the results of the Assembly elections were announced.

Five persons have also died so far due to the attacks carried out by the ruling BJP workers since then and set houses and shops on fire, looted shops, shut offices of all the left parties and even poured poison into ponds, the party alleged.

"Similar political violence had taken place before the elections but the same decreased during the Model Code of Conduct due to the steps taken by the Election Commission. But the attacks increased from March 2 afternoon when the results suggested a victory for BJP for the second term. On March 11, a delegation of Opposition MPs had met the Governor with a request to check the violence. But we have not seen any let up in such violent activities even today and more than 800 incidents have been reported since March 11," former Tripura CM and veteran CPI (M) leader, Manik Sarkar told reporters at Agartala on Monday.

Sarkar and five other left leaders met Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday and requested for strong steps in order to check the violence. "One CPI (M) worker was murdered while four others died due to the violence and attacks carried out by the BJP goons. Many of our offices, which could not be opened in the past five years due to BJP's violence. Those offices were opened just before the elections. But most of our offices at the district, sub-divisions and block levels now have been shut down by BJP workers. There is a sense of chaos, fear and atmosphere of lawlessness in our towns and villages," Sarkar said.

BJP and IPFT came to power for the second term in Tripura while CPI (M) and Congress won only 14 seats. CPI (M)'s tally decreased to 11--from 16 in the 2018 elections.

"They may have retained their power. But BJP and IPFT's tally decreased by 11 seats and their vote share also decreased. This has created a sense of frustration among BJP workers and so they are venting their anger by attacking the workers and supporters of the Opposition parties, particularly the CPI (M). The government employees, who voted for the CPI (M) are being harassed, crops of the farmers are being destroyed, they are not being allowed to sell their crops in the markets and small businessmen are being threatened, Many have fled their homes out of fear of BJP attackers," Sarkar said.

BJP, however, earlier rejected the CPI-M's allegation and stated that a "vested interest group" was resorting to violence in order to tarnish the image of the ruling party.