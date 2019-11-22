'Over 3,000 sexual assault probe kits distributed'

Over 3,000 sexual assault evidence collection kits have been distributed for training to states and union territories, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

In response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said 6,023 officers have been trained in collection, handling and transportation of forensic evidence by the Bureau of Police Research and Development and the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science.